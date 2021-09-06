Brazil vs Argentina was suspended after officials claimed four La Albiceleste stars breached covid-19 protocols

The match was just 11 minutes in progress when Argentine health officials stormed the pitch in bid to arrest the players

Furious Nicolas Otamendi was spotted physically battling with the personnel before the match was eventually called off

Argentine star Nicolas Otamendi was spotted physically battling with Brazilian health officials who stormed the pitch during their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, Mirror reports.

The game was stopped after the Brazilian health officials walked unto the pitch to prevent four Argentine stars from participating in the match.

Reports claim those stars were said to have flouted quarantine rules, hence, the drama that ensured minutes after the encounter kicked off on Sunday, September 5.

Brazil vs Argentina disrupted by health officials. Photo: Al Jazeera

The Copa America champions were said to have walked out of the pitch after the health officials came out to stop the game.

It was gathered that four Argentina players - Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero - were accused of 'lying' on documents that breached Covid protocols.

An official who was armed with paperwork stormed the pitch and in no time, Otamendi had an encounter with him.

The ex-Manchester City defender pushed the official who then charged back before the situation escalated and the match suspended.

Argentine FA chief Claudio Tapia said via Guardian:

“Here you can’t talk about any lie because there is a health legislation under which all South American tournaments are played.

"The health authorities of each country approved a protocol that we have been complying with to the maximum.

“What was experienced today is regrettable for football, it is a very bad image. Four people came in to interrupt the match to make a notification and Conmebol asked the players to go to the locker room.”

Brazilian rules state that visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

