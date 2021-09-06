Jesse Lingard celebrated his goal like Cristiano Ronaldo during England's 4-0 win over Andorra in a World Cup qualifier

The 28-year-old scored two goals in the game after he was named in the starting lineup for the Three Lions for Gareth Southgate

The 28-year-old will be playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when Manchester United take on Newcastle at the weekend

Jesse Lingard scored a brace for England in their 4-0 win over Andorra during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers played at the Wembley Stadium, Sport Bible, Goal.

Lingard's celebration

The Manchester United star celebrated his first goal like his new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after beating the goalkeeper.

Jesse Lingard celebrates his goal against Andorra like his new Man United teammate Ronaldo. Photo by Michael Regan and Mna United

It was his first England goal in three years as the 28-year-old copied Ronaldo's fashion when the ball hit the back of the net.

Lingard was on loan last season at West Ham United but the English forward has decided to stay since the arrival of the Portuguese striker from Juventus.

Knowing full well that he will be coming on as a substitute in most games for United this season, Lingard will be happy to play alongside Ronaldo in the attack.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate rewarded the Englishman with a starting role alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in the attack after narrowly missing out in his squad at Euro 2020.

Summary of England vs Andorra game

And the Red Devils' academy graduate did not disappoint as he grabbed the fit goal of the game in the 18th minute.

Lingard thought he had made it 2-0 from a spot-kick as Lingard set up Bukayo Saka for England's third six minutes later.

The Arsenal winger returned the favour as he assisted Lingard to complete a five-star display five minutes from time.

Ronaldo's massive shirt sales

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has already set one major record on his second Manchester United coming after breaking the record for most shirt sales just days after his jersey number was announced by the club.

The Red Devils confirmed their legend will don the jersey number seven this season after returning to the club for the first time in 12 years in a deal around £19m including add-ons.

Immediately after the Red Devils revealed they have given Ronaldo his iconic jersey worn by Edinson Cavani last season, the fans stormed their shop at Old Trafford to buy their replicas.

