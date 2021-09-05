Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho will play no part in Nigeria's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde

The former youth international was on fire when Nigeria defeated Liberia in their Group C opener earlier this weekend

Iheanacho was named the man of the match after his impressive display for the three-time AFCON kings

Kelechi Iheanacho will reportedly be missing when Nigeria face Cape Verde in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 7.

The Leicester City man was the hero when the Super Eagles outshined Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium a few days back.

He scored both goals that propelled them to the summit of the Group C table but will not be available for their second group game.

Both Ihanacho and Iwobi winning prestigious prizes after their impressive performances against Liberia. Credit - @ng_supereagles

What Gernot Rohr was quoted saying after Liberia game

Gernot Rohr was said to have confirmed that the former Manchester City man who emerged the man of the match alongside eight other stars will exit the national team camp as reported by Tribal Football. Rohr said:

"There are nine players leaving. It's all the team, so there will be another team; it's not easy to build another team in only two days and to play on a synthetic pitch.

"It's the other side of the extreme situation we are coming from a heavy grass after the rain to a dry synthetic pitch.

"We have to build another defence, another midfield. The goalscorer Kelechi will leave, so it will not be easy. It's a challenge for the staff and for the players, but we have to show our solidarity."

Rohr will hope to maintain his winning streak when they travel to Cape Verde a few days from now.

