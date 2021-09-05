A young football star has passed away days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a football game

Dylan Rich was said to have collapsed while in action for West Bridgford Colts against Boston United earlier this week

An eyewitness reveals that he was rushed to the hospital after he was unresponsive as they tried to revive him

West Bridgford Colts can confirm their player Dylan Rich has passed away days after collapsing on the pitch.

The youngster was said to have suffered cardiac arrest during their FA Youth Cup match against Boston United at Regatta Way Stadium on Thursday, September 2.

And the emergency saw the match stopped as medics rushed onto the field to resuscitate the player who passed out in the course of the game.

West Bridgford Colts FC's logo and their pitch. Credit - @wbcoltsfc

But after two ambulances and an emergency response car were sent to the venue of the encounter, the footballer was said to have been unresponsive according to an eyewitness report captured by UK Mirror and talkSport.

What the club said

The publication further stated that the player was rushed to the hospital after being shocked multiple times with a defibrillator. The club has now released a statement as regards the player's departure, saying:

"It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening, we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich.

"This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan’s family, friends, and teammates.

"The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days.

Despite being transported to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, Rich's cause of death remains unknown as of the time of this publication.

17-year-old Juventus star loses battle to cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising midfielder, Bryan Dodien, following a battle with cancer.

The 17-year-old was said to have been diagnosed with the ailment in 2012 when he was aged just 12 as reported by Mirror UK before losing the battle on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Man United star, Paul Pogba, with who Bryan enjoyed a close relationship with has since taken to social media to pay an emotional tribute to him.

