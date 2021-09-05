Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford is enough hope for some Manchester United fans as far as Premier League title is concerned

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils on a two years deal from Juventus this transfer window

John Barnes has however bursted their bubbles after predicting that they won't win the silverware at the end of the season

Liverpool legend John Barnes may have dashed the hopes of Manchester United fans after claiming that they won't emerge Premier League champions despite Cristiano Ronaldo's return.

The Red Devils re-signed their former player on a two-year deal worth £19 million from Juventus during the transfer window.

And their fans already have high hopes that the Portuguese can help them clinch the silverware for the first time since 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his goal for Portugal in their 2-1 win over Ireland during their 2022 World Cup qualifier. Credit - @cristiano

Source: Instagram

But Barnes believes that United won't be crowned king of England in spite of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner according to Complete Sports quoting BonusCodeBets via Metro.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What John Barnes said

“From the point of view of the prodigal son returning home it’s fantastic. Of course, they’re not getting the Cristiano Ronaldo that they had or that Real Madrid had.

“But getting back a talisman and one of the greatest players that ever lived – not so much now because he’s 36 and on the way down – is a good signing for them.

“How will it affect the other players? They’ve seen one player leave already in Dan James and we’re probably not going to see as much of Marcus Rashford. Is that going to help the balance of the team?

“We don’t know, so we’ll have to wait and see. I think a lot of it had to do with nostalgia. Obviously, he’s a very good player, don’t get me wrong.

“If he’s going to cost as much as his salary costs and he’s going to help for a year, from a financial point of view they can afford it presumably. I don’t necessarily think it will make them any better in terms of winning the league."

Ronaldo spent six years in his first stint at Old Trafford with trophies to show for it and he will be hoping to replicate the same feat with them this time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey sale breaks record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has already set one major record on his second Manchester United coming after breaking the record for most shirt sales just days after his jersey number was announced by the club.

The Red Devils confirmed their legend will don the jersey number seven this season after returning to the club for the first time in 12 years in a deal around £19m including add-ons.

Immediately after the Red Devils revealed they have given Ronaldo his iconic jersey worn by Edinson Cavani last season, the fans stormed their shop at Old Trafford to buy their replicas.

Source: Legit