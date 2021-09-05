Bryan Dodien has been confirmed dead nearly three years after he was cleared of all cancer-related issues

The youngster had a strong relationship with Man United with Paul Pogba who once dedicated a goal to him

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has since taken to social media to pay tribute to the Juventus starlet

Juventus have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising midfielder, Bryan Dodien, following a battle with cancer.

The 17-year-old was said to have been diagnosed with the ailment in 2012 when he was aged just 12 as reported by Mirror UK before losing the battle on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Man United star, Paul Pogba, with who Bryan enjoyed a close relationship with has since taken to social media to pay an emotional tribute to him.

Bryan Dodien's death came nearly three years after he was given the all-clear. Photo: Twitter/@maxaimethierry.

Source: Twitter

What Paul Pogba said

The French World Cup winner described Bryan's death as "the saddest of news" as he sent his heartfelt condolences to his "close ones." The midfielder said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The saddest of news. My thoughts and prayers are with all of your close ones. Losing a loved one is never easy but I'll never forget you. RIP Bryan, you will be missed."

Pogba had a strong relationship with the youngster which dates back to the midfielder's time at the Allianz Stadium, and he even dedicated a goal to Bryan at one time in a Turin derby.

At the time, the United ace showed a shirt with a solidarity message for Bryan saying: "Bryan I am with you."

He went on to invite the youngster into the Juventus dressing room in 2016 when they won the Series A title.

According to SunSport, Bryan was in the middle of three years of treatment and was given the all-clear just before the Christmas of 2018.

His recovery saw him re-registered in the youth team, an incredible accomplishment that saw Pogba congratulate him in a heartwarming video.

African football star diagnosed of cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Bluebirds confirmed this development and have assured the 35-year-old their support in the fight to beat the Non-Hodgkin lymphoma illness.

Bamba was instrumental to Cardiff gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and has featured in over a century of appearances for the club.

Source: Legit