Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has dismissed rumours that he is not happy at the Spanish La Liga club

The Belgian who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea has not been in convincing form since he made the move to Spain

There have also been reports that Premier League giants Chelsea could be making a move to resign Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard who is a Belgian footballer has dismissed reports that he is not happy at Spanish giants Real Madrid claiming that he is exited with the chance to be wearing Los Blancos' shirt.

Since 2019 that Eden Hazard made the stunning move from Premier League side Chelsea to Real Madrid, the Belgian has not been able to shine in Spain no thanks to injuries.

Before leaving Premier League side Chelsea, Eden Hazard was incredible in his final game as he helped the Blues to beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Eden Hazard in action for Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid. Photo by Maria Jose Segovia

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Marca, Eden Hazard stated clearly that he is not worried about the reports claiming that he is not happy at Real Madrid.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Eden Hazard's reaction

"It’s not true that I’m not happy at Real Madrid, I’m very happy at the club and you know a player is happy when he is playing and scoring goals.

"I haven’t played or scored much but that doesn’t affect the affection I have for the club.

"I’m happy in Madrid, I like my life there. The situation got complicated because of Covid, the injuries and all, but a player is happy when he is playing minutes, it’s easier to be happy when you’re scoring."

Eden Hazard ranked among top 10 attackers

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Eden Hazard has been ranked in tenth position by research currently conducted for top ten left-side attackers.

The 30-year-old endured several injury spells last season at Real Madrid ad is yet to justify his huge price tag.

England's Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are among the top ten players who attack from the left side of midfield.

Eden Hazard was once of the most dreaded left-side midfielders in the game but with injury problems at Real Madrid, his ranking has drastically dropped.

WhoScored did a review of players that are menacing on the left side of midfield using last season stats to select their top ten.

Source: Legit