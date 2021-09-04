Jadon Sancho is expected to be fit enough for Manchester United’s next game against Newcastle United

The England FA announced Sancho had picked up a ‘minor knock’ in training but should be ready for the encounter

The 21-year old was thus released early from the England national team camp to return to Manchester

Winger Jadon Sancho is set to link up with Manchester United early during the international break, after reportedly suffering a ‘minor knock’.

The 21-year old is set to miss the rest of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland, after initially sitting out the 4-0 win over Hungary.

A statement from the England FA disclosed Sancho would recover early enough to feature in Manchester United’s home game against Newcastle on Saturday, September 11.

Jadon Sancho was sent back to Manchester United early after picking up a knock during England training. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside.

Source: Getty Images

The statemen said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Following further assessment, the 21 year old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday 11 September.

“Gareth Southgate now has a 23-man squad at his disposal for Sunday’s match against Andorra at Wembley Stadium (5pm kick-off).”

So far, Sancho has featured three times for Manchester United, playing in all opening three Premier League matches.

The £73million acquisition from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer, however only made his first start last week in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

News that Sancho was out of England duty despite the call up initially emerged on September 1 and fans immediately started calling on the star to be allowed back to Manchester United instead of risking aggravating the injury.

Sancho to link up with Cristiano at Carrington

After his early return to his club, Jadon Sancho is now set to link up with another one of United’s summer signings Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was also released early from Portugal duty after receiving a yellow card in the game against Ireland for taking off his shirt after scoring a brace in a 2-1 win for his national side.

The yellow card meant CR7 would be ineligible to face Azerbaijan in Portugal’s next World Cup qualifier, and the team decided to release him early.

Ronaldo's No.7 shirt already on sale at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United fans spotted queuing at Old Trafford just to buy their replica of Cristiano Ronaldo's number seven jersey.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a sensational return to the Red Devils on a two-year deal after parting with Juventus last month.

Ronaldo walked out on the Italian League giants despite having about 10 months left on his deal to join his former club 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng