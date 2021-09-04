The England FA announced Sancho had picked up a ‘minor knock’ in training

The 21-year old was thus released early from the England camp to return to Manchester

He is however expected to be fit enough for Manchester United’s next game against Newcastle United

Jadon Sancho has become the second Manchester United player to leave his national team camp early after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger was said to have been released by England after reportedly picking up a knock while on international duty for the Three Lions.

This now means that he will miss his country's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland, after initially sitting out the 4-0 win over Hungary.

Jadon Sancho was sent back to Manchester United early after picking up a knock during England training. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside.

Source: Getty Images

What the Three Lions FA said

A statement from the England FA disclosed Sancho would recover early enough to feature in Manchester United’s home game against Newcastle on Saturday, September 11. A statement reads:

“Following further assessment, the 21 year old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday 11 September.

“Gareth Southgate now has a 23-man squad at his disposal for Sunday’s match against Andorra at Wembley Stadium (5pm kick-off).”

So far, Sancho has featured three times for Manchester United, playing in all three Premier League matches so far.

The £73m acquisition from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer, however only made his first start last week in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

News that Sancho was out of England duty despite the call-up initially emerged on September 1 and fans immediately started calling on the star to be allowed back to Manchester United instead of risking aggravating the injury.

