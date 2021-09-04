Cape Verde vs Nigeria is slated for September 7 at the 5,000 seater Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are billed to expect a tough encounter according to Coach Brito Bubista of Cape Verde

The tactician has stated that his side will go all out for victory, adding that they will create lots of opportunities

The head coach of Cape Verde Island is already speaking ahead of the crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Complete Sports reports.

Nigeria who defeated Liberia 2-0 in Lagos play away to Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, but coach Pedro Leitao Brito Bubista says his side will go all out for all three points.

The crucial fixture is slated for the 5,000 seater Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo.

Cape Verde vs Nigeria is expected to be tough. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

The Blue Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw by Central African Republic in their matchday one encounter on Wednesday. Bubista said via All Naija Media:

“Obviously we want to be as strong as possible to look for the three points.

"As we create opportunities with the Central African Republic, we are confident that we will also be able to create with Nigeria and any other team. We always enter the field with a spirit of victory.”

This will be the second meeting between the two West Africans after the Super Eagles forced the Blue Sharks to a 1-1 draw in a friendly in 2013.

Nigerian journalist expresses concerns over tough conditions in Cape Verde

Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju has expressed concerns over the artificial turf in Cape Verde - and has urged new invitees to take advantage of the absence of UK based stars. Adepoju told Legit.ng:

"It will be difficult and tough for the team to play on an artificial pitch with the most of the coach's first-team players returning to the UK.

"The rest of the players in camp have to give more than enough; it's an opportunity to prove the coach wrong that they deserve more minutes.

"I think the team still has enough quality to earn a decent result at Cape Verde, my only fear will be the new boys, that might earn their debut in such a tough situation."

Iheanacho reacts to brace vs Liberia in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kelechi Iheanacho has reacted to his brace as Nigeria secured a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, BBC reports.

The Leicester City star fired home a low shot in the 22nd minute to put the hosts ahead in the game before intelligently bringing the ball down in the opposition defence then slotting home again just before half time.

Nigeria claimed all three points of the encounter to lead Africa’s Group C with three points. Cape Verde and Central African Republic follow with one point each, while Liberia are bottom with zero points.

