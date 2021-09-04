Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a return to Manchester United after spending three years at Italian side Juventus

The Portugal international is now looking forward to win the Premier League title this season with the Red Devils

Ole Solskjaer and his wards have been impressive this season and are currently occupying third position on the table

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Manchester United teammates that he wants to win another Premier League title with them this season at Old Trafford.

The Old Trafford dressing rooms are still celebrating the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and the Portugal international could make his debut against Newcastle.

According to the report on UK Sun and Complete Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo has told international teammate Bruno Fernandes to inform other players at Manchester United his target this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win the Premier League title on return to Man United. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes who is close to Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have played an important role in the return of the former Real Madrid star to Old Trafford.

A source explained below according to the report.

“Ronaldo has also spoken to Bruno Fernandes and told him to tell the other players that they need to win it this year.

“They need to work hard and start to believe in themselves. The players have not stopped talking about Ronaldo since he signed and they can’t wait to train and play alongside.

“He is like a god to them. From the fans to the players to the tea lady at the training ground, the club is electrified at the moment.''

Angel Di Maria recounts argument between Ronaldo and Mourinho

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo once played for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and the trio formed a formidable squad at the Spanish League outfit.

The 36-year-old winger had been at Los Blancos one year before the arrival of the manager who then signed the Argentine forward from Benfica for £22 million in the summer of 2010.

Together, both Ronaldo and Di Maria created magic but won't win the La Liga title until the end of the 2011-12 campaign having finished four points behind Barcelona the previous campaign.

Mourinho also guided the Santiago Bernabeu outfit to win the Copa Del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in 2012 but he began to lose his Midas touch in the third year of his contract.

He had issues with the club's officials and his never-ending complaints about match officials saw him lose a number of fans.

