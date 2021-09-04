Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama has shared awesome video of himself and family taking a swim together

The Nigerian super goalkeeper is based in France and he and his family can be seen in good mood in the video

Vincent Enyeama was among the Super Eagles players who won the AFCON title in 2013 in South Africa

Vincent Enyeama who is a Super Eagles legend has posted adorable video of himself and his family in joyous momentum while swimming together in their house.

The former Lille goalkeeper was one of the best goalies in the world during his active playing time both for the Super Eagles and all the clubs he played for.

In the video shared on his official social media page, Vincent Enyeama can be seen with his son and daughters in good mood beside the swimming pool.

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama. Photo by Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

How Enyeama started his football career

Vincent Enyeama actually started his football career at Ibom Stars in 1999 and featured in 56 games before moving to Enyimba where he made his name.

At the Aba based club, Vincent Enyeama won the Nigerian League title and also the Champions League before moving to Europe featuring in 100 games netting 10 goals.

The 39-year-old also played for Nationale now Heartland which was where he actually moved to Europe.

And in the national team which is the Super Eagles, Vincent Enyeama played 101 games for Nigeria before hanging his international boots in 2015.

Enyeama was among the Super Eagles players who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations title in South Africa under late coach Stephen Keshi.

Ahmed Musa set to equal Vincent Enyeama and Yobo's record

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles is now two games away from equaling the records set by Joseph Yobo and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who both played 101 games for Nigeria before hanging their boots.

During their active playing time for the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama were impressive in all the games the featured in and were also among the players who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Musa who recently made a return to Europe played for the Super Eagles on Friday evening, August 3, against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun stadium in which Gernot Rohr and his wards won 2-0.

The former Leicester City striker has now earned 99 appearances for the Super Eagles and Ahmed Musa is also expected to feature against Cape Verde in next game for Nigeria.

