Obi Cubana was spotted at a London club hanging out with AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham who recently left Chelsea

Abraham has his roots traced to Nigeria, but the striker opted to represent the England national football team

The superstar could be heard referring to Obi Cubana as ‘my uncle’ as they took time to relax and groove

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham was spotted with Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana hanging out at a London club, as sighted on Instagram.

Abraham who left Premier League club Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho at Italian side Roma has his roots traced back to Nigeria.

Despite being eligible to represent Nigeria, he opted to represent the England national team having made his debut for the Three Lions back in October 2019 when he came on as a substitute against Czech Republic.

Obi Cubana spotted in London club with Tammy Abraham. Photo: obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Abraham scored his first goal for England on November 14, 2019 in a 7–0 win over Montenegro in Euro 2020 qualifying encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The AS Roma front has, however, continued to associate with Nigerians and he was seen grooving at a night club with famous Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana.

The footballer could be heard screaming “my uncle” while pointing to Obi Cubana.

Omeruo gifts Obi Cubana and wife customised shirts

Meanwhile, Nigerian footballer Kenneth Omeruo has presented billionaire socialite Obi Cubana and his wife with customized jerseys of his football club.

The Leganes of Spain defender shared clips on his Instagram story showing the gifts he has presented with the rave of the moment celebrity.

Omeruo has been called for the Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde and he is already in the national team camp.

Following his arrival into Nigeria, the 27-year-old Abia State-born quickly took time out to deliver the shirts to the businessman who yelled in Igbo dialect ‘onye ball’ meaning ‘someone who plays ball’.

Boldly written on the blue and white striped No.4 shirt is Obi Cubana while Lush was crested in the back of the red No.26 shirt.

Tammy Abraham tipped to reach same heights as Drogba

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Tammy Abraham will reach the same heights as Didier Drogba after completing a summer move to Roma.

The Serie A giants coughed out £34million to sign the England striker despite the financial challenges in the current economy.

And Nevin has insisted Abraham could hit the twilight of his career in his mid-20's just like Drogba did when he joined the club from Marseille.

Abraham had limited playing time under Thomas Tuchel and the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan dropped him from the pecking order.

Source: Legit.ng