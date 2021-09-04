Kelechi Iheanacho has jokingly explained that a new soap is out claiming that this is what is actually helping him to score goals for his club and in the Super Eagles.

The Leicester City superstar made this known while speaking with the Super Eagles media after netting two goals which helped Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Iheanacho scored his two goals in the first half before Gernot Rohr later decided to substitute him for captain Ahmed Musa in the second half.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

And while facing the camera in the dressing room after the match, Kelechi Iheanacho explained that he will later inform his fans and Nigerians about the new soap.

Kelechi Iheanacho's reaction

''There is one soap that just came out and people are yet to know the soap, but I will tell them about it later for them to go and buy it.''

Iheanacho expresses happiness with brace against Liberia

