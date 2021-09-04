Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday evening, August 3, defeated visiting Liberia 2-0 in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored the two goals that gave Gernot Rohr and his wards the win

The former Manchester City man was spotted leading his teammates in praise and worship at the hotel

Kelechi Iheanacho has been spotted leading the Super Eagles teammates in praise and worship at the Eko hotel in Lagos minutes after beating Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

The Leicester City star had a brilliant day in office for the Super Eagles as he scored the two goals which condemned Liberia to a defeat in the 2022 World Cup qualifying encounter.

Liberia came with a plan to at least get a draw against the Super Eagles, but their styles of play could not help them to get any good result against the three-time African champions.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to the video posted on Brila, the Super Eagles players were spotted singing on the dining table while celebrating the win over Liberia.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kelechi Iheanacho and Awasiem were the two drummers while goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and Wilfred Ndidi joined Kelechi Iheanacho in singing at their loudest voices.

What next for Super Eagles?

As things stand now, the Super Eagles will be facing Cape Verde next week Tuesday and Gernot Rohr and his wards would want to continue with their impressive performance.

Ahmed Musa set to equal Yobo and Enyeama's record

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles is now two games away from equaling the records set by Joseph Yobo and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who both played 101 games for Nigeria before hanging their boots.

During their active playing time for the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama were impressive in all the games the featured in and were also among the players who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Musa who recently made a return to Europe played for the Super Eagles on Friday evening, August 3, against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun stadium in which Gernot Rohr and his wards won 2-0.

The former Leicester City striker has now earned 99 appearances for the Super Eagles and Ahmed Musa is also expected to feature against Cape Verde in next game for Nigeria.

The Kano Pillars legend went into the game on 98 caps, eight more than former Chelsea and Stoke City star John Obi Mikel, who quit international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

Source: Legit.ng