Kelechi Iheanacho put up a five-star performance in Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifying game against Liberia

The Leicester City man grabbed a brace in the encounter scoring in the 22nd minute and another one just before half time

Scoring in Lagos for the first time, Iheanacho stated that it was a good way to start as he also chanted the ‘Eko Oni Baje’ slogan

Super eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has reacted to his brace as Nigeria secured a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, BBC reports.

The Leicester City star fired home a low shot in the 22nd minute to put the hosts ahead in the game before intelligently bringing the ball down in the opposition defence then slotting home again just before half time.

Nigeria claimed all three points of the encounter to lead Africa’s Group C with three points. Cape Verde and Central African Republic follow with one point each, while Liberia are bottom with zero points.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his goals vs Liveria. Photo: modovictorekene

Although tickets for the encounter were not sold to the public due to the covid-19 protocols, about 5000 'invitees' were allowed into the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Iheanacho who has now scored for the national team in Lagos reiterated the famous slogan of the state.

Taking to his Instagram handle after the encounter, he wrote on Instagram:

“Great way to kick off World Cup qualifiers. Happy to be on the score sheet today with brace for the team!!! Eko Oni Baje.”

Iheanacho, Iwobi are stars of the match

Meanwhile, Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi were awarded N1 million each after helping Nigeria beat Liberia.

Leicester City forward Iheanacho was named the man of the match after scoring the two goals that propelled the three-time African champions to the summit of the Group C table.

Everton attacker Iwobi on the other hand was named the Most Valuable Player of the match for his impressive display all through his stay on the pitch.

The Toffees man tormented the opponents almost all through his stay on the pitch during the encounter.

Coach Gernot Rohr's men will now shift focus to their next group game against Cape Verde on September 7 before returning to their clubs for the 2021-22 campaigns.

Rohr explains why Taiwo Awoniyi was not invited

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach has finally explained reason that made him not to invite Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for the country's next two games in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Awoniyi has so far this season been in stunning form for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin where he has scored five goals in his last five games.

Gernot Rohr explained that Taiwo Awoniyi was unable to make it to his team list because he already has four options up front.

Source: Legit.ng