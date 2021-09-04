Super Eagles began their 2022 World Cup campaign on a winning note following the 2-0 win over Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The win cemented Nigeria's status at the top of Group C with their next opponents Cape Verde holding the Central African Republic to a 1-1 draw.

Gernot Rohr's men are expected to make it out of the group and play in the final playoff round which would secure their passage into the biggest soccer fiesta in Qatar next year.

The Super Eagles were way better than the Liberian side as the controlled the game in the entire 90 minutes. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Here are the things we learnt in Nigeria's victory over Liberia

1. The victory was expected

The Super Eagles were heads and shoulders above their opponents and nothing short of a win was expected which they got.

The Nigerian team showed why they are one of the leading teams in the continent as the did a light work over the Liberians but it did not reflect on the scoreline

2. Attacking prwess

Rohr's tactics in the game was more of an attacking threat from the midfielder through the wings and the frontline.

The Lone Stars were forced to defend in the entire parts of the game and their goalkeeper was kept busy on the night.

The Super Eagles did not make the pitch at the Teslim Balogun Stadium affect their game. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

3. Great attitude despite bad pitch

The Super Eagles did not make the conditions of the pitch affect their performances as claimed by Rohr who was concerned with the turf at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

They made the ground their own and adapted to theturf despite the heavy rains they fell on matchday and grabbed all maximum points.

4. There is really nothing to prove by Rohr

The German tactician has handled the team in the past World Cup qualifiers when he became coach and it would be a great failure if Nigeria do not make it through to Qatar 2022.

Rohr's priority should not just be qualifying for the World Cup, winning AFCON and progressing the team beyond the first round in Qatar is what Nigerians want.

