Jose Mourinho has advised Granit Xhaka to go get coronavirus vaccine to keep himself safe from the infection

The Swiss star seems uninterested in taking the jab despite testing positive while on national team duty for his country

Xhaka missed Switzerland's 2-1 win over Greece and he will remain in isolation for 10 days in a bid to recover

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka may now consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving valuable advice from Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager told the Swiss midfielder to get the 'jab and be safe' from the coronavirus.

Xhaka was said to have tested positive for coronavirus during the international break after refusing to accept the vaccine.

The positive outcome of his test result stopped him from participating in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Greece in their World Cup qualifier earlier this week. He will remain in isolation for 10 days but will undergo another test for a second opinion.

What Jose Mourinho said

He was said to have posted a picture of himself with the message that says: 'Excited about the challenges ahead'.

And Mourinho joined others to encourage the footballer to consider his safety first by receiving the vaccine.

Xhaka has a deal with the North Londoners until the summer of 2024 but he was closed to moving to Italy during the transfer window as the Portuguese manager really pushed for his signing.

Since he broke into his country national team in 2011, the Gunners star has scored 12 times and assisted 10 other goals in 98 appearances across all competitions.

Why Granit Xhaka missed Switzerland's 2-0 win over Greece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka appears to have rejected to get COVID-19 vaccine according to reports from the Swiss FA.

The 28-year-old was missing in Switzerland's 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifier win over Greece earlier this week.

He was said to have tested positive for the deadly virus and has embarked on tens day isolation as he begins his recovery process in his home country.

