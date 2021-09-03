Emmanuel Emenike is rooting for the Super Eagles to defeat Liberia in the World Cup qualifying opener against Liberia

Nigeria host the Lone stars at the Teslim Balogun Stadium as both teams begin their quest for World Cup qualification

Emenike who inspired Nigeria to the 2013 AFCON title stepped out in style flaunting his mansion and Mercedes Benz G-Class

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike stepped out in style in his support for the Nigerian team as they begin their quest for 2022 World Cup qualification against Liberia.

The Nigerian national team face the Lone Stars of Liberia on Friday, September 3 at the Teslim Balogin Stadium in Lagos in their opening qualifying fixture.

Hours before the showdown, Emenike posted a picture of himself right in front of his multi-million naira mansion expressing his support for the team as sighted on Instagram.

Emmanuel Emenike rooting for Super Eagles. Photo: emenike_9

Source: Instagram

Clad in shorts and black top, the star posed for a picture and also showing off his Mercedes-Benz G 550 worth $131,750 (about N54million).

Emenike himself played as Nigeria’s front man between 2011 and 2015 featuring in 37 matches and scoring 9 goals.

He inspired Nigeria to her third AFCON title in 2013 under the tutelage of Stephen Keshi as he emerged the highest goal scorer of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng