Nigerians in the online community have gotten yet another popular celebrity union to talk about amid the ongoing Idibia family drama

According to reports, actress Tonto Dikeh and her lover Prince Kpokpogri are navigating troubled waters in their much-publicized union

A recent search on their individual Instagram pages shows that the two have stopped following each other

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her lover, Prince Kpokpogri are reportedly facing some serious challenges in their much-publicized relationship at the moment.

Recall that some weeks ago, a voice recording allegedly belonging to Dikeh’s lover went viral in the online community and he was heard badmouthing the actress.

Shortly after the audio recording caused a stir online, Kpokpogri was forced to address the issue in an Instagram post where he dismissed the recording as a cloned audio file.

“Fake news, fake clone voice recording. Kindly disregard it. I will be on Instagram live on Sunday for clarity sake, distinguishing the fake voices from the real voice if need be,” he wrote on IG.

Well, in a recent report by Nigerian blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, the recording has stirred trouble in their relationship with the Nollywood actress parting ways with him.

According to the blogger, an insider claims that the Nollywood actress is not convinced that the recording was cloned.

Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri unfollow each other

A visit to the individual pages of Tonto and her man also show that they have both unfollowed each other on social media platform, Instagram.

A search for Kpokpogri's official handle on Tonto's follower list comes up with no results.

Similarly, a search for Tonto's handle on her lover's follower list returns nil.

Social media users react

Online observers who have followed the love story of the two and adored their relationship had different things to say about the new development.

Read some comments sighted below:

tofunmiola85 said:

"She took the best decision. Protect your peace."

olufunmi02 said:

"The moment she brought it out to the world they spoil it for her pls you people should learn in this life keep ur things away from this internet."

alhajabolasere said:

"Better now than later. Everyone deserves to be happy!! She will definitely find her joy by God's grace."

ms_fumi said:

"She did well. She will find the right one for her."

blessed_beautiful_queen_ said:

"Sometimes social media is good, I don’t believe in hiding your relationship because you can never truly know a person and there are people out there who will know all the dirty things your partner is hiding while making you a fool in public . I’d rather discover and end it before it’s too late."

Source: Legit.ng