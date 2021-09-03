LIVE: Nigeria 2-0 Liberia (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers) FULL TIME

Two first-half goals from Kelechi Iheanacho propelled Nigeria over Liberia in their opening Group C World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria top Group C following their 2-0 win over Liberia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored both goals as the Super Eagles got their race to Qatar next year on a winning note.

The Premier League star grabbed both goals in the opening half with the second coming just one minute before the halftime whistle.

They now face Cape Verde in their second group game four days later as they quest for more victories ahead of the Mundial.

Maduka Okoye starred in between the sticks as he kept clean sheets in the meeting while Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Moses Simon started up front for the Eagles.

The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Joe Aribo operating in the middle of the park.

The back four of Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins William Troost-Ekong, and Leon Balogun will be shielding the goalkeeper from the opponent's attack.