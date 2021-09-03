LIVE: Nigeria 2-0 Liberia (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers) FULL TIME
- Two first-half goals from Kelechi Iheanacho propelled Nigeria over Liberia in their opening Group C World Cup qualifiers
- The former youth international got his brace in the opening half as they rise to the top of the table with the win
- They will battle Cape Verde in their next encounter in four days time as they hope to keep momentum for the rest of their qualifiers
Nigeria top Group C following their 2-0 win over Liberia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored both goals as the Super Eagles got their race to Qatar next year on a winning note.
The Premier League star grabbed both goals in the opening half with the second coming just one minute before the halftime whistle.
They now face Cape Verde in their second group game four days later as they quest for more victories ahead of the Mundial.
Maduka Okoye starred in between the sticks as he kept clean sheets in the meeting while Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Moses Simon started up front for the Eagles.
The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Joe Aribo operating in the middle of the park.
The back four of Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins William Troost-Ekong, and Leon Balogun will be shielding the goalkeeper from the opponent's attack.
94’ — Final whistle Nigeria 2-0 Liberia
Ekong takes the last kick as the referee sounded the final whistle for the encounter as coach Gernot Rohr claimed a 2-0 win over their guests.
92’ — Yellow card for Dweh
Liberia's Dweh was booked for fouling Joe Aribo while they both contested for the ball in the air meanwhile, coach Rohr made another substitution moments before the final whistle.
85’ — Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi ready to come on
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa comes on for the hero of the game Kelechi Iheanacho while Alex Iwobi leaves the pitch for Shehu Abdullahi with five minutes left to play in the meeting.
82’ — Iheanacho dispossed
Nigeria's attacking move from their half was halted towards the 18-yard box of the opposition after Iheanacho was dispossessed of the ball.
74’ — Paul Onuachu for Victor Osimhen
Paul Onuachu comes on for Victor Osimhen in a tactical substitution as Nigeria hope to strengthen their attack while Samuel Kalu replaces Moses Simon.
72’ — Iwobi flagged offside
Alex Iwobi received a forward movement pass from Iheanacho but the Everton man was already offside by the time arrived.
Meanwhile, Maduka Okoye was tested by the opponent who fired a masking shot towards his goal and he responded by quickly covering the angle.
70’ — Abu Kamara's chance
Abu Kamara came close to reducing his side's deficit but the Super Eagles backline stopped him from hurting their goalkeeper
58’ — tactical substitution for Liberia
Liberia make the first substitution of the game as they hope to get back into the game with 30 minutes left to play in the game.
51’ — Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi warming up
Coach Gernot Rohr might be planning to refresh his team as the duo of Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi are now warming up on the sidelines.
48’ — Moses Simon and Iwobi creates something exciting
Nigeria's duo of Iwobi and Moses made a promising attacking move as they continue to mount pressure on their guests but their effort was sent to the corner kick.
46’ — 2nd half underway
We are back for the second half as Nigeria not play from the right of the screen to the left as they got the remaining half to a bright start after making a promising attack in the early minutes but failed to convert the opportunity
45’ — Gooooooaaaaalllll
Another superb goal from Kelechi Iheanacho. The attacker received the ball, made a turn, and sent the ball into the left corner of the goal to increase Nigeria's lead halfway into the match.
Jamilu Collins did a long throw and Aribo tried nodding the ball but he narrowly missed and then Iheanacho calmly controlled the ball and then made almost 180 degrees u-turn before sending it into the back of the net.
Meanwhile, the referee has added two minutes before the opening half is wrapped up
44’ — Allen Njie bags 1st yellow card
Liberia's Allen Njie has been book after hacking Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho down in the middle of the park.
42’ — Decent defending from Ola Aina
Ola Aina has been diligent at his duty post after stopping every potential attack from going towards Maduka Okoye.
38’ — What a miss
Napoli's Victor Osimhen missed a glorious opportunity to increase Nigeria's lead from the six-yard after a stray ball found its way to him in the opening 39 minutes of the fixture
35’ — Free kick for Liberia
Leon Balogun concedes a free kick to Liberia after tripping their number 9 on the right flank while trying to break into Nigeria'a defence from the wide.
31’ — Liberian player gets medical attention
Proceeding on hold for a moment as Liberia's number 24 was hacked down and has been attended to by the medical team as the game resumes in the 32nd minute
28’ — Nigeria's attack
Beautiful build-up play from Iheanacho, Osimhen, and Moses Simon but their efforts failed to materialise.
26’ — Osimhen caught offside
Victor Osimhen was flagged offside while trying to break away from the opponents to double his side's lead barely 20 minutes to the end of the opening half of their encounter.
25’ — Maduka Okoye's save
Maduka Okoye stopped Liberia from equalising just three minutes after Nigeria took the lead as he stretched to save the Leone Star's free kick from crossing his goal line.
22’ — Gooooooaaaaalllll
Kelechi Iheanacho puts Nigeria forward in this encounter
17’ — Joe Aribo's effort went off target
Joe Aribo came close to handing the Super Eagles the lead from close range but his weak shot went off-target
15’ — Beautiful move from Moses Simon
Nantes winger Moses Simon dribbled his way past a Liberian defender on the left flank but his delivery failed to find any Super Eagles man in the danger zone as the guests gladly cleared the imminent danger from happening
12’ — Ola Aina's effort
Ola Aina tried launching a long-range shot into Liberia's goal but the effort went way above target and the visitors won a goal kick.
10’ — Maduka Okoye on holiday
Nigeria's keeper Maduka Okoye is yet to be tested by the Leone Stars 10 minutes into the encounter as their only effort so far was a weak cross into his danger zone
6’ — Ola Aina and Iwobi combination
Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina tried to work something out for the Super Eagles but they got confused at some point and gave the ball away during an attacking move.
4’ — Osimhen broke away
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen tried creating Nigeria's first chance from the left flank after breaking away from the opposition but his delivery into the box was weak and he gave the ball away.
2’ — Liberia already getting comfortable
Liberia are already feeling at home in Lagos as they pass the ball around the pitch with so much confidence but are not getting their final balls properly utilised.
1’ — Liberia gets us underway
Liberia take the kick-off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, the venue for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as they play from the right side of the TV in their Blue and White jersey while their hosts are in their home strip.