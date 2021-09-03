LIVE: Nigeria 2-0 Liberia (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
- Nigeria vs Liberia's Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier takes centre stage at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos
- Coach Gernot Rohr and his men are fully on ground to begin their quest to qualify for the global football showpiece in style
- Nigeria will travel to Cape Verde four days after their game against the Leone Stars for their second group encounter
Nigeria's Super Eagles kick off their quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup staging in Qatar against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3.
The three-time African champions were also drawn with the Central African Republic and Cape Verde in the Group C of the qualification process.
All is now set for coach Gernot Rohr and his men as they hope to get their campaign off to a bright start at the end of 90 minutes.
They will proceed to Cape Verde for their second group game four days later regardless of the outcome of today's encounter.
Meanwhile, the starting XI has been released by the manager with Maduka Okoye maintaining his place between the sticks.
While Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Moses Simon lead the attack with Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Joe Aribo operating in the middle of the park.
The back four of Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins William Troost-Ekong, and Leon Balogun will be shielding the goalkeeper from the opponent's attack.
45’ — Gooooooaaaaalllll
Another superb goal from Kelechi Iheanacho. The attacker received the ball, made a turn, and sent the ball into the left corner of the goal to increase Nigeria's lead halfway into the match.
Meanwhile, the referee has added two minutes before the opening half is wrapped up
44’ — Allen Njie bags 1st yellow card
Liberia's Allen Njie has been book after hacking Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho down in the middle of the park.
42’ — Decent defending from Ola Aina
Ola Aina has been diligent at his duty post after stopping every potential attack from going towards Maduka Okoye.
38’ — What a miss
Napoli's Victor Osimhen missed a glorious opportunity to increase Nigeria's lead from the six-yard after a stray ball found its way to him in the opening 39 minutes of the fixture
35’ — Free kick for Liberia
Leon Balogun concedes a free kick to Liberia after tripping their number 9 on the right flank while trying to break into Nigeria'a defence from the wide.
31’ — Liberian player gets medical attention
Proceeding on hold for a moment as Liberia's number 24 was hacked down and has been attended to by the medical team as the game resumes in the 32nd minute
28’ — Nigeria's attack
Beautiful build-up play from Iheanacho, Osimhen, and Moses Simon but their efforts failed to materialise.
26’ — Osimhen caught offside
Victor Osimhen was flagged offside while trying to break away from the opponents to double his side's lead barely 20 minutes to the end of the opening half of their encounter.
25’ — Maduka Okoye's save
Maduka Okoye stopped Liberia from equalising just three minutes after Nigeria took the lead as he stretched to save the Leone Star's free kick from crossing his goal line.
22’ — Gooooooaaaaalllll
Kelechi Iheanacho puts Nigeria forward in this encounter
17’ — Joe Aribo's effort went off target
Joe Aribo came close to handing the Super Eagles the lead from close range but his weak shot went off-target
15’ — Beautiful move from Moses Simon
Nantes winger Moses Simon dribbled his way past a Liberian defender on the left flank but his delivery failed to find any Super Eagles man in the danger zone as the guests gladly cleared the imminent danger from happening
12’ — Ola Aina's effort
Ola Aina tried launching a long-range shot into Liberia's goal but the effort went way above target and the visitors won a goal kick.
10’ — Maduka Okoye on holiday
Nigeria's keeper Maduka Okoye is yet to be tested by the Leone Stars 10 minutes into the encounter as their only effort so far was a weak cross into his danger zone
6’ — Ola Aina and Iwobi combination
Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina tried to work something out for the Super Eagles but they got confused at some point and gave the ball away during an attacking move.
4’ — Osimhen broke away
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen tried creating Nigeria's first chance from the left flank after breaking away from the opposition but his delivery into the box was weak and he gave the ball away.
2’ — Liberia already getting comfortable
Liberia are already feeling at home in Lagos as they pass the ball around the pitch with so much confidence but are not getting their final balls properly utilised.
1’ — Liberia gets us underway
Liberia takes the kick-off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, the venue for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as they play from the right side of the TV in their Blue and White jersey while their hosts are in their home strip.