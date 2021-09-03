LIVE: Nigeria 2-0 Liberia (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Nigeria vs Liberia's Group C 2022 World Cup qualifier takes centre stage at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos

Coach Gernot Rohr and his men are fully on ground to begin their quest to qualify for the global football showpiece in style

Nigeria will travel to Cape Verde four days after their game against the Leone Stars for their second group encounter

Nigeria's Super Eagles kick off their quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup staging in Qatar against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3.

The three-time African champions were also drawn with the Central African Republic and Cape Verde in the Group C of the qualification process.

All is now set for coach Gernot Rohr and his men as they hope to get their campaign off to a bright start at the end of 90 minutes.

Super Eagles' line up for one of their games.

Source: Original

They will proceed to Cape Verde for their second group game four days later regardless of the outcome of today's encounter.

Meanwhile, the starting XI has been released by the manager with Maduka Okoye maintaining his place between the sticks.

While Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Moses Simon lead the attack with Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Joe Aribo operating in the middle of the park.

The back four of Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins William Troost-Ekong, and Leon Balogun will be shielding the goalkeeper from the opponent's attack.