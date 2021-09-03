Nigeria vs Liberia's FIFA World Cup qualifier showdown will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos

Coach of the Lone Stars Peter Butler has boasted that although Eagles are favoured to win the game, anything is possible

He added that the past records of the Super Eagles should be ignored as their current form is what matters

Coach of the Lone Stars of Liberia Peter Butler has disclosed that his side can spring surprises when they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Soccernet reports.

Nigeria host Liberia as both countries begin their quest for qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles have been tipped to win the encounter, but coach of the Lone Stars Peter Butler believes that the Nigerian football team can be beaten.

Nigeria vs Liberia to hold in Lagos. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: Original

Butler has reiterated his belief in his team, stating that his team can shock Nigeria when both teams slug it out on Friday.

He told Monrovia Times via Independent.ng.

“They are good, but Liberia can put up a stronger challenge against Nigeria. Forget the past records and look at the current performance of our opponents.”

Liberia are in Nigeria with a 37-man delegation as they look to claim a major scalp when they play their first game in the World Cup qualifiers.

Nigerian team camp bubbles ahead of the showdown

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles players appear to have pushed the row with EKO Hotels staff behind them as they sing praises to God before their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A short video clip posted on Instagram showed members of the three-time African champions made melodious songs.

South Africa-based keeper Daniel Akpeyi shared the footage of his teammates sanding and singing praises to God during one of their dining sessions ahead of the game.

Nigeria welcome Liberia to the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3 as they commence their quest to qualify for the global football showpiece staging in 2022.

Coach Gernot Rohr's men travel to the Aderito Sena Stadium four days later to battle Cape Verde for another three points in Group C on September 7.

Rohr explains why Taiwo Awoniyi was not invited

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach has finally explained reason that made him not to invite Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for the country's next two games in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Taiwo Awoniyi has so far this season been in stunning form for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin where he has scored five goals in his last five games.

Gernot Rohr explained that Taiwo Awoniyi was unable to make it to his team list because he already has four options up front.

