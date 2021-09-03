Sergio Brio has expressed disappointment over how Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus without a press conference

The 65-year-old explained that the Portugal international snubbed the club which he felt was not good enough

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to land in England this week and would make his debut for Manchester United against Newcastle

Sergio Brio who won titles during his active playing time for Juventus has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo with how the Portugal international left the Italian giants this summer.

Last week, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to end his active playing at Juventus after spending three years with the Old Lady and failed to win the Champions League title.

Juventus actually signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid with the hopes that the Portuguese would help them to land the Champions League title, but that was not possible during his stint at Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for the Portuguese national team.

Source: Getty Images

Spending six years in his first stint at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is not a visitor at Old Trafford and his experience is expected to help the Red Devils this season.

Interestingly, Ole Solskjaer who was Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate years back at Manchester United is now the coach of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to the report on GOAL and Nemzetis, Brio explained that Cristiano Ronaldo should have held a press conference before leaving Juventus.

Sergio Brio's reaction

"Juventus deserve more respect, I didn’t expect Ronaldo to snub the club like this. It was not nice of him.

"I always speak highly of the three clubs where I played: Juventus, Lecce and Pistoiese because they signed me and believed in me. Cristiano is a great professional, but his farewell should have been different.''

British Government Reject Man Utd isolation exemption for Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how the British government have denied Manchester United’s request for Cristiano Ronaldo’s isolation exemption, 90min reports.

The Portuguese sensation will observe the mandatory five-day isolation after he arrives in England from international duty with Portugal.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has left the Portugal camp early enough after receiving a yellow card while he celebrated his second goal over Ireland.

He is now suspended for their World Cup clash against Azerbaijan on September 7 and therefore not needed in the camp.

Latest reports have it that Ronaldo has now been informed that as soon as he lands in England on Friday, he will proceed on a five-day self-isolation as per the government guidelines when travelling from Portugal.

