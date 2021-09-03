Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to land in England on Friday and the 36-year-old will observe the mandatory five-day isolation

Reports have it that Manchester United’s request for the sensation to be exempted from isolation was rejected by the British government

Ronaldo will wait until three days before Manchester United’s home game vs Newcastle before joining teammates in training

The British government have denied Manchester United’s request for Cristiano Ronaldo’s isolation exemption, 90min reports.

The Portuguese sensation will observe the mandatory five-day isolation after he arrives England from international duty with Portugal.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has left the Portugal camp early enough after receiving a yellow card while he celebrated his second goal over Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo to self-isolate upon return to England. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

He is now suspended for their World Cup clash against Azerbaijan on September 7 and therefore not needed in the camp.

Latest reports have it that Ronaldo has now been informed that as soon as he lands in England on Friday, he will proceed on a five-day self-isolation as per government guidance when travelling from Portugal.

Consequently, the striker will only join up with his teammates barely three days before their home game against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ronaldo stated he was excited to don the red of Man Utd again via Sky Sports:

"I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.

“I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things."

