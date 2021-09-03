2baba's wife, Annie took Nigerians by surprise after she called him out as well as accused him of staying in the same house as his baby mama on social media

Annie's action led to a trade of ugly words with 2baba's brother, Charles who swiftly swung into action to defend his sibling

Several celebrities have also weighed in on the matter, and Nkechi Blessing says she will never bring the bad side of any relationship to social media

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to drop their opinions as well as criticise 2baba's wife, Annie for calling him out online.

Quite a number of people are of the opinion that Annie should have tried to settle with her husband and his family without involving the public.

Nkechi Blessing talks about Idibia saga Photo credit: @annieidibia1/@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing weighs in

Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing, known to air her unfiltered opinion took to her Instagram page with a post addressing the Idibia drama.

According to her, she is all about sharing good vibes and fun and when her relationship with someone goes south, people will never see bad vibes on her page.

She continued by saying that the bad side of whatever sweet relationship she has shown people stay with her because she doesn't owe anyone on Instagram an explanation.

The actress also mentioned that the day her man takes their marital issue to social media marks the end of the relationship.

"On this App I am all about sharing Fun memories with friends,family and loved ones..When that relationship goes South,you will never see d bad Vibes here..I have a life outside the gram..I am here to catch cruise and post happy moments,the Bad sides stays with me and dts on a PERIODT."

See post below:

The actress also added on her Instagram story channel that not everyone would agree with her take, but only the wise ones will see the truth in it.

See post below:

Nkechi Blessing says she will never post bad times on social media Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

mrmerlin8:

"People find happiness differently, that's one thing you should knw. But if a person dies in silence while having issues in their marriage, it's still you people that will ask why they didn't speak up."

zaddy_franklin:

"This is an eye-opener."

samples_4you:

"Sense and beauty in one person."

iffynelson:

"Wise woman."

Pero Adeniyi’s father claims 2baba is married to his daughter

An old video resurfaced on social media amid the clash between Annie Idibia and her husband, 2baba.

In the video, one of the singer’s baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi’s father, was heard speaking about his daughter’s relationship with the singer.

Prince Adeniyi said in the 2019 interview that Pero and the singer were married. He also added that 2baba married another woman after his daughter despite Pero giving him his first three children.

Source: Legit