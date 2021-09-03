England thrashed Hungary 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Group I

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 55th minute and his goal was met with jeers from the home crowd

Hungary fans pelted the England players with plastic cups as the celebrated Sterling’s goal

Declan Rice, however, trolled the fans back after appearing to drink from one of the cups tossed at them

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice stole the show in an interesting off-pitch incident during England’s clash against Hungary after he decided to drink from one of the cups being pelted at England players.

Hungary fans pelted the England players with plastic cups as the celebrated Sterling’s goal. Photo by Michael Regan.

Hungary hosted England at the Puskas arena on Thursday, September 2 in a World Cup qualifier and it took the visitors 55 minutes to get their opening goal.

Raheem Sterling expertly tapped in from a Mason Mount cross to give the Three Lions the lead and as he wheeled away in celebration towards the Hungary fans, he was bet with a myriad of plastic cups being thrown at hm.

The rest of the England players followed Sterling to celebrate the goal, among the Declan Rice, who decided to troll the home fans in hilarious fashion.

Amid the rain of falling plastic cups, Rice picked up one of them and made a gesture that made it seem like he was actually drinking from one of the cups.

Manchester City’s 100 million pound man Jack Grealish also seemed to enjoy the ‘attention’ they were getting from the away fans and he was also spotted ‘drinking’ from one of the cups.

The likes of Harry Kane and Kalvin Phillips showed some leadership as they shielded scorer Sterling from the irate crowd who were jeering the England team wildly.

Deservedly, once England went ahead, there was no doubt in the result.

After a slow start in the first half, Sterling’s goal broke the duck and the Euro 2020 finalists went in for the kill, with Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice completing the scoring in a 4-0 rout.

Gareth Southgate’s boys are currently unbeaten in Group I and are looking good in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Sterling dedicates goal to late friend

One sentimental subplot of the England win was Raheem Sterling’s celebration after his opener.

The Manchester City winger took off his shirt to reveal a message paying homage to one of his close friends who sadly passed away recently.

The message from Sterling’s shirt read, “Love you forever Steffie Greg”

Declan Rice says he has never tasted alcoholic drink

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how Declan Rice's recent revelation about not being a lover of beer like every other footballer has surprised England fans.

The Three Lions are on their quest for a first European title at EURO 2020 and the 22-year-old is part of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

