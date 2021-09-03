Thomas Tuchel says his um took to the dance floor to celebrate Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the Champions League final

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his mum got the better of the celebration than himself when Chelsea lifted the Champions League, The Sun.

The German gaffer won the title for the Blues after taking over from Frank Lampard in less than six months on the job.

Tuchel also helped the west London club to a fourth-place finished in the Premier League last season and reached the FA Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel claims he mum spent so much time on the dancefloor celebrating Chelsea's Champions League win. Photo by Chelsea FC

However, the 48-year-old bagged Europe's biggest prize at the Estadio Dragao Stadium where his team defeated Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game which proved to be the match-winner and the celebration was taken even to a much serious level by Tuchel's mum.

What Tuchel's mum did

Tuchel described how the night went to Soccer Am:

"I hear from a lot of the players that my mother spent quite a lot of time on the dancefloor.

"I did not observe, I was more in the background, I enjoyed it a lot."

Tuchel has begun from where he stopped last season recording wins against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the new season.

Then beat London rivals arsenal by 2-0 before holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw with ten men at Anfield.

Romelu Lukaku's introduction into Tuchel's squad has further boosted Chelsea's chances of lifting the Premier League this season.

Zappacosta leaves Chelsea for good

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davide Zappacosta has finally completed a permanent move to Serie A side Atalanta after a frustrating spell with Chelsea, Chelsea, Sky Sports.

The Italian wing-back moved to Stamford Bridge four seasons ago under Antonio Conte but failed to make an impression.

The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan with Roma and Genoa and even endured a lengthy knee injury in the process.

He made 52 appearances for the club in all competitions and won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel praises Lukau's physical presence in his team

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Thomas Tuchel has been waxing lyrical about his new summer signing Romelu Lukaku after making a scoring debut in Chelsea colours, Mirror.

The Belgian striker opened his account for the season in the 14th minute in the 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

And the 28-year-old was a thorn in the flesh for Gunners defenders and midfielders as Lukaku's physical presence held them off on several occasions.

