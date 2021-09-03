Cristiano Ronaldo had told retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov about his possible move to Manchester United

Khabib who is a staunch fan of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner claimed he already knew about Ronaldo’s Man Utd return a month earlier

The UFC sensation added that Manchester United is more suitable for the superstar than Italian club Juvenrus

Retired UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that he already had prior notice of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Premier League club Manchester United, SPORTbible reports.

The 32-year-old stated that the Portuguese legend had informed him of his impending return to England a month earlier as the Russian believes United are the best place for the striker.

Khabib called it quits from professional UFC after his victory over Justin Gaerje and he has been linked to become a footballer as he was spotted signing a deal with Russian third tier side Legion Dynamo.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. Photo: Mirror

The UFC sensation is well known to be a huge admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to make his Man Utd return debut againt Newcastle United on September 11.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said via Mirror:

"A month ago, he [Cristiano Ronaldo] told me that he was moving to Man United.

"I expected this deal to take place. I think that Manchester United is more suitable for him than Juventus. For me, the transition was not a surprise."

Ronaldo receives Guinness World Record certificate

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed delight having received the Guinness World Record certificate for smashing the international goal’s record with his 111 tally.

The Portuguese sensation is now the all-time men's international top scorer after netting a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win against Ireland on Wednesday, September 1.

Ronaldo's record-breaking moment came in the 89th minute as he scored Portugal's equalizer before going ahead to grab the winner in the 96th minute of the tie.

He has been presented with the Guinness World Record certificate following that feat and Ronaldo has said it is good to be recognised as a record breaker.

Messi escapes career-threatening tackle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint-German star Lionel Messi luckily escaped a dangerous tackle during Argentina’s 3-1 win over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifying encounter.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa were enough to hand La Albiceleste all crucial three points after the final whistle.

But Adrian Martinez handed Messi a nasty challenge in the first half and upon VAR review, he was shown straight red.

