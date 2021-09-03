Nigeria vs Liberia will face off in a Group C World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

The last time both teams met in a World Cup qualifier, the Super Eagles had a 2-0 win at home and a 1-0 victory away

Nigeria will be hoping to seal a win before flying down to Cape Verde for their next qualifying game four days later

The journey to the Qatar 2022 World cup will begin for Nigeria as they play their opening group game against Liberia, Sports Mole, Goal.

Rohr's impressive run in the qualifiers

Gernot Rohr gave a good account of himself when he helped the Super Eagles qualify for the last World Cup in 2018 but failed to live up to expectations as the team crashed out of the first round.

On the other hand, Liberia are yet to make an appearance at the biggest soccer fiesta and the closest they came was when they came second behind Nigeria for the 2002 edition.

The Super Eagles are ready to fly against the Lone Stars of Liberia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier. Photo by UGC

The German tactician now has another task of guiding the team to another World Cup berth with Nigeria tagged favourites against the likes of Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic and Liberia.

Now the business of the day begins at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, where all is now set for the crunch fixture against the Lone Stars.

Nigeria have all of their top players except for a few including Kevin Akpoguma and Frank Onyeka who were excused due to health reasons.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Akpeyi; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem, Sanusi; Etebo, Ndidi; Musa, Onyeku, Osimhen; Iheanacho

Liberia possible starting lineup:

Songo; Jerbo, Saygbe, Dweh, Paye, Bah; Njie, Macauley, Dorley; Wilson, Sherman

Match: Nigeria vs Liberia (2022 World Cup qualifier)

Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

Time: 5pm (Nigerian time)

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021

