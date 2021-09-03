Super Eagles of Nigeria who are three-time African champions will be facing Liberia on Friday evening, August 3

Gernot Rohr and his men will tackle Liberia in 2022 World Cup qualifying game with the hope to get the win

Ahead of the encounter at the Teslim Balogun stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhem will lead the attack for Nigeria

Victor Osimhen who currently plays for Napoli in Italy and Kelechi Iheanacho of Premier League giants Leicester City have reportedly been picked to lead Super Eagles attack against Liberia.

Nigeria will on Friday evening, August 3, continue their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by facing Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in an encounter that is expected to be tough.

Since former World best player of the year George Weah became the president of Liberia, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain striker has been doing his best to support the development of football in his country.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and assistant Yobo in action.

There have also been talks among some respected sports reporters that George Weah has also enjoined the Liberian national team to try and get good result against the Super Eagles.

However, Liberia will face difficult task against the Super Eagles in Lagos as Gernot Rohr is ready to play Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho together according to the report on Complete Sports.

These two players are said to have impressed in training and will get the nod to deliver the goods against Peter Butler’s side at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

What is the head to head record between Nigeria and Liberia?

On records, the Super Eagles have upper hands as they have won nine games out of the 14 games they have played with Liberia losing only three.

According to the report on the nation, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr explained that he has studied Liberia's previous games and his wards will build on that.

Gernot Rohr's reaction

“We have seen some of their games. They played three games during the last international window. They played two games in Tunisia and one in Algeria.''

Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho shine in Super Eagles training

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen had a formidable partnership in training on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

The Super Eagles are getting set for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia in Lagos on Friday, September 3, and travel to play Cape Verde four days later.

A group of 24 players trained collectively for the first time as all is now set for the game against the Lone Stars at the weekend.

The duo were instrumental to Nigeria's victory against Lesotho in their last AFCON 2020 qualifying game where Iheanacho assisted Osimhen to score the first goal.

