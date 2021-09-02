Ex-Super Eagles star Taiye Taiwo reminisces primary and secondary school life as he grooved to Pasuma's song

The defender displayed some of his dance moves while miming to the song by one of the respected composers and singers in the country

Taiwo won the hearts of several football fans with his thunderous left-foot shots that most keepers found difficult stopping

Former Nigerian defender Taiye Taiwo recalls life in secondary school in the Alimosho area of Lagos state while grooving to popular Fuji artist Pasuma.

The 36-year-old who was the third-best player at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands was all smiles miming and making dance moves to the song.

Taiwo got pumped up as the artist hailed the 'Centre of Excellence' where he got his primary and secondary schools education.

The left-back then focused on playing football after his foundational studies as he kicked off his European career in France with Olympique Marseille.

How many goals did Taye Taiwo score at Marseille?

He spent six years with Les Olympiens scoring 25 goals and 23 assists in 271 appearances across all competitions.

The former Super Eagles star also won the French League title with them at the end of the 2009-2010 season alongside four other silverware.

