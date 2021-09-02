Granit Xhaka has been placed on a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus

The Arsenal is also awaiting the result of the second test he took on Thursday, September 2 while he remains in his home country

Xhaka has also been said to have refused to take COVID-19 vaccines despite the FA making it available for the team

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka appears to have rejected to get COVID-19 vaccines according to reports from the Swiss FA.

The 28-year-old was missing in Switzerland's 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifier win over Greece earlier this week.

He was said to have tested positive for the deadly virus and has embarked on tens day isolation as he begins his recovery process in his home country.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka walking off the pitch after bagging a red card during a Premier League game vs Man City. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images

Sport Bible quoting Swiss publication Blick reports that the Premier League star underwent another test on Thursday, September 2 for a second opinion.

Swiss FA's head of communications Adrian Arnold confirmed the Gunners star turned down the option to take the vaccine.

What Swiss FA said

"Granit Xhaka was not vaccinated. He's a player who isn't vaccinated. We left this up to each player, it's a personal decision of each player - just like any other person in Switzerland.

"We have issued a recommendation that everyone vaccinates. But he decided for himself personally. And it is also his right not to be vaccinated."

"All the other players in the team have been vaccinated or have recovered [from Covid] - so they are more or less safe, at least from a medical point of view. One is never quite sure. Accordingly, we have a very high vaccination rate.

Arsenal's Premier League woes continue

