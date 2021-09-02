Finidi George is the new manager of Enyimba Football Club as he lands his first coaching assignment

The former Nigerian international took from Fatai Osho after the latter's contract was not renewed at the Aba international outfit

The former Champions League winner with Ajax will be looking to qualify the Aba Elephants into the group stages of the Confederations Cup

Finidi George has now been appointed as the new coach of Nigerian Professional Football League side Enyimba FC, Soccer Nigeria and Brila FM.

The Super Eagles legend replaced Fatai Osho who helped the People's Elephants finish third at the just-concluded season where Akwa United were crowned champions.

Finidi has been linked with being appointed as an underage coach at the national level where he would discover young talents after getting his badge.

Finidi George is now the new coach of the People's Elephants, Enyimba Football club. Photo by Mike Egerton and VI Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, the former Ajax winger has now been tasked with a higher task of leading the two-time African champions into the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Finidi's coaching quest in Nigeria

Speaking to Legit on Instagram about his coaching ambitions on Nigerian soil the 50-year-old said:

"I would love to begin my career at the underage level where I can discover talents that would represent Nigeria in the future.

"I'm not looking at the Super Eagles job for now, I would prefer to nurture young talents from the U20 and U17 levels."

Finidi's career for club and country in brief

Finidi was discovered while he was plying his trade for Calabar Rovers before moving to Iwuayanwu Nationale and then sharks of Port-Harcourt.

He joined Ajax in 1993 and won the Eredivisie title and the Champions League for the Amsterdam giants within his first two seasons.

The pacy winger also made it through to the final of the 1995-96 season but the Dutch club were beaten by Juventus in the final via penalties.

At international level, Finidi played a major role in helping Nigeria her second AFCON title and his goal against Algeria qualified Nigeria to the US 94' World Cup.

Novelty game between Super Eagles legends vs ex-3SC star

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anything Austin Okocha can do, Governor Seyi Makinde can do even better as the duo scored from the penalty spot in a novelty game between Super Legend and ex-Shooting Stars players, as seen on Instagram.

The Nigerian side was packed with legends like Austin Okocha, Taribo West, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu, Segun Odegbami, Friday Ekpo, Dimeji Lawal and others graced the occasion.

The game was organized for the re-opening of the Lekan Salami Stadium which was refurbished to international standards.

Source: Legit