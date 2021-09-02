Super Eagles camp bubbles as the players sing and dance ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde

The three-time AFCON Kings took time out during their dining session to exalt the name of their God

Nigeria will kick off their qualification against the Lone Star at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3

Super Eagles players appear to have pushed the row with EKO Hotels staff behind them as they sing praises to God before their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A short video clip posted on Instagram showed members of the three-time African champions made melodious songs.

South Africa-based keeper Daniel Akpeyi shared the footage of his teammates sanding and singing praises to God during one of their dining sessions ahead of the game.

This is however coming about 48 hours after they were allegedly harassed by a member of staff of the hotel they are staying ahead of the game.

When will Nigeria vs Liberia WCQ be played?

Meanwhile, Nigeria welcome Liberia to the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3 as they commence their quest to qualify for the global football showpiece staging in 2022.

Coach Gernot Rohr's men travel to the Aderito Sena Stadium four days later to battle Cape Verde for another three points in Group C on September 7.

Their doubleheader against the Central Africa Republic will be staged on October 6th and 10th and the last two group games will be staged in November.

Nigeria won just one of their three group games at the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and they will hope their appearance in Qatar next year will be better.

Why drama ensued in Super Eagles camp?

Legit.ng earlier reported that as they continue to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, the Super Eagles of Nigeria encountered mild drama at the Eko Hotel where they are camped.

Gernot Rohr has invited 30 players for the matches as Nigeria host Liberia on Friday, September 3 before travelling to Cape Verde for Match Day 2 scheduled for Tuesday, September 7.

Almost all players are already in camp as they continue to prepare for the must-win fixtures.

