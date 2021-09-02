The yet to be identified fan is understood to have rushed on to the field after the full-time whistle with the hope of getting a selfie with Van Dijk

A visibly annoyed Van Dijk was having an interview with Dutch Television at the time and had little patience for the overzealous supporter

The Liverpool defender had just led the Netherlands to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Norway in which Erling Haaland was among the goalscorers

Virgil van Dijk was in no mood to entertain a selfie-seeking fan following the Netherlands' frustrating 1-1 draw win Norway.

The Liverpool defender had just led the Netherlands to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Norway in which Erling Haaland was among the goalscorers. Photo: Twitter/@VirgilvDijk.

Source: Twitter

The clash on Wednesday, September 1, was projected to be a huge one as it pitted Van Dijk against Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland.

But it was Haaland who had a dream start Ullevaal Stadion, with the youngster handing the hosts the lead in the 20th minute after capitalizing on the Netherlands' lethargic defence to bag the opener.

However, the lead was short-lived as Davy Klaassen directed home Georginio Wijnaldum's cross to restore parity 16 minutes later.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Haaland came close to scoring the winner in the second half, only to be denied by the post as the tie finished in a 1-1 draw.

The result saw the Dutch side miss out on a chance to overtake Group G leaders Turkey who were also held to a 2-2 draw at home against Montenegro.

While speaking during a post-match interview, Van Dijk unsurprisingly had little patience with an overzealous fan who ran onto the pitch to disrupt the session with Dutch television.

The yet-to-be-identified fan was hoping to get a selfie with Van Dijk only for the Liverpool defender to push him from the platform.

The Dutch skipper later gathered his composure and calmly continued with the interview.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, sit second on Group G with seven points, level on the same points as Montenegro and Norway.

Gibraltar are the only team from the pool yet to earn a single point from their four outings.

Virgil van Dijk signs two-year extension deal with Liverpool

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to Liverpool for a further two years despite spending almost the entire last season on injury.

The Netherlands international suffered a knee injury after his collision with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford last October.

He was ruled out for the rest of the campaign which saw the Reds finish in third position on the league table.

Van Dijk excused himself from the Dutch national team for Euro 2020 to speed up his recovery and fitness level.

Source: Legit.ng