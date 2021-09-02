Cristiano Ronaldo was yellow-carded as he celebrated his late winner against Ireland during a World Cup qualifier

The booking will see him miss Portugal's trip to Azerbaijan but should be available for a friendly meeting with Qatar

Ronaldo will undoubtedly care less about the booking having inked his name in history books with a brace against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo will play no role during Portugal's next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan set for Tuesday, September 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo made amends to his penalty miss by scoring two late goals, including an 89th-minute header that he steered home from Goncalo Guedes' cross. Photo by Pedro Fiúza.

Source: Getty Images

This is after the new Man United signing stripped off his shirt while celebrating his two goals against Ireland on the night of Wednesday, September 1.

Clearly elated with the second goal that saw him become the highest scorer in international football history, Ronaldo took off his shirt as he celebrated his milestone.

The move earned him a booking from Slovenian referee Matej Jug, who bizarrely apologised to him as he flashed out the yellow card.

SunSport reports the yellow card will see Ronaldo miss his side's trip to Azerbaijan but should be available for a friendly meeting with Qatar later on Saturday, September 14.

Ronaldo breaks record

Despite the punishment, Ronaldo is unlikely to be concerned as much having inked his name in history books as the highest scorer in international football.

Ahead of Portugal's meeting with Ireland, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was tied with Iran legend Daei on 109-goals.

The United forward squandered an earlier chance to take his tally to 110 goals when he missed a penalty.

However, he made amends to his miss by scoring two late goals, including an 89th-minute header that he steered home from Goncalo Guedes' cross.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top international goalscorer ever after scoring his 110th and 111th goals in Portugal's 2-1 against Ireland.

Ronaldo's goal number 110 broke Ali Daei's 109 goal record in the 89th-minute and then goal number 111 in the 96th minute won the game for Portugal.

Ireland's John Egan's first-half strike turned out to be a mere consolation after Ronaldo's late goals

Recall that the Portugal captain equalled Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals after scoring twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the Euro 2020 group stages earlier this summer, but with his brace against Ireland, he has now surpassed the Iran legend.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo says he is 'happy to be back home' after returning to Manchester United for the first time in 12 years.

The 36-year-old sealed a two-year move back to Old Trafford this summer following his departure from Juventus.

Ronaldo was initially touted to join rivals Manchester City last weekend but a few calls from the Red Devils legends changed his mind.

He is however expected to make his debut when United host Newcastle in front of their home fans on September 11 having signed the dotted lines on the transfer deadline day.

