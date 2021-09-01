Cristiano Ronaldo is now the top international goalscorer ever after scoring his 110th and 111th goals in Portugal's 2-1 against Ireland

Ronaldo's goal number 110 broke Ali Daei's 109 goal record in the 89th-minute and then goal number 111 in the 96th minute won the game for Portugal

Ireland's John Egan's first-half strike turned out to be a mere consolation after Ronaldo's late goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time men's international top scorer after netting a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win against Ireland on Wednesday, September 1.

Ronaldo's record-breaking moment came in the 89th minute as he scored Portugal's equalizer before going ahead to grab the winner in the 96th minute of the tie.

Ronaldo Becomes Men's All-Time International Top Scorer With Brace For Portugal Vs Ireland. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

The 36-year-old had a chance to seal the record from the spot in the first half but was denied by 19-year-old Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

However, his big moment couldn't be delayed for long as Ronaldo latched on to a Goncalo Guedes cross in the 89th minute to nod home the equalizer and cancel out John Egan's first-half strike.

And then, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Ronaldo added a winner, sealing a 2-1 win for Portugal in the process.

Both goals see Ronaldo take his tally to 111 international goals, two goals more than Iranian legend Ali Daei.

Recall that the Portugal captain equalled Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals after scoring twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the Euro 2020 group stages earlier this summer, but has now surpassed the Iran legend.

