Wikzid has scored another major accomplishment outside the shores of Africa and fans are super excited on his behalf

The singer's song, Essence featuring Tems, off his latest album Made in Lagos, has officially topped a u.S radio chart making it the first Nigerian song to do so

The singer's third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock shared the great news with fans on Instagram

It is indeed a proud moment for Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid as he has now scored another massive accomplishment outside the shores of Nigeria, Africa.

Just recently, his third baby mama, Jada Pollock who also doubles as his manager took to social media announcing that Wizkid's Essence off his Made in Lagos album has made history as the first Nigerian song to reach the number one spot on U.S urban radio.

Essence keeps breaking records abroad Photo credit: @jada_p/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

She also shared the chart which indeed prooves that Essence sits comfortably on the number one spot.

See post below:

These recent achievements might be partly due to the fact that Canadian singer, Justin Bieber jumped on Essence remix.

Essence also recently made history as the most 'shazamed' song in the United States, and a couple of international celebrities have been spotted vibing to the song.

Fans congratulate Wizkid

As expected, Wizkid FC jumped into the comment section to huye and celebrate their fave.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

stefflondon:

"Nigeria stand up!!!!"

whereisdro:

"Only 1 Starboy!!"

ib_ogan:

"Grammy on the way!"

king_frederick87:

"Big Wiz, Always on top"

lifeofefizy:

"Still doing numbers, yes!"

__brimah:

"Behind a successful man will always be a strong woman. Merci JADA"

i_am_yellowz:

"Deep down I want wizkid to brag."

davidbarango:

"When @wizkidayo tweeted “tems and I made magic”, that was no cap."

DaBaby jumps on Wizkid's Essence

Wizkid’s Essence song has continued to garner more international accolades as music lovers, top rappers and singers among others can’t get over the Made in Lagos (MIL) track.

American rapper Dababy jumped on the track which features Tems and recorded a cover version.

Interestingly, the rap star didn’t stop at recording an audio version of the track as he also shot an official music video.

Source: Legit.ng