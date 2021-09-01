Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United on a two-year deal from Juventus on the transfer deadline day

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is scheduled to make his second debut at Old Trafford against Newcastle next weekend

The former Real Madrid star has now branded his return to the Red Devils has a home-coming after representing them earlier in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'happy to be back home' after returning to Manchester United for the first time in 12 years.

The 36-year-old sealed a two-year move back to Old Trafford this summer following his departure from Juventus.

Ronaldo was initially touted to join rivals Manchester City last weekend but a few calls from the Red Devils legends changed his mind.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Portugal during World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile

He is however expected to make his debut when United host Newcastle in front of their home fans on September 11 having signed the dotted lines on the transfer deadline day.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner while speaking to Man United's official website said:

“Well, as you know, I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course, I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.”

“As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me.

"He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion, of course, he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person.

Ronaldo will hope to continue from where he stopped 12 years ago as he begins a new quest to win silverware with United.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his second debut?

