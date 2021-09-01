Flip Kostic was denied a deadline day move to Lazio from Frankfurt after the Bundesliga side gave a fake e-mail address

The 28-year-old was preparing to complete a summer move to the Rome-based club before he found out the truth

The Serbian international will return to the club disappointed after representing his country in the World Cup qualifiers

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Filip Kostic experienced what he would live to tell his grandchildren after failing to join his Serie A side Lazio on transfer deadline day, Sport Bible.

Though it was not the fault of the Serbian striker who was ignorant of what transpired between the Bundesliga club and the Italian side.

How it all went down

Kostic's agent had notified Frankfurt that Lazio were interested in signing his client following the departure of Joaquin Correa to Inter Milan.

Frankfurt deliberately gives wrong e-mail address to Serie A side to Lazio to avoid deadline day move for striker Flip Kostic. Photo by Harry Langer and Uwe Anspach

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Italian news media outlet Grand Hotel Calciomercato, the Rome based club were keen on signing the 28-year-old all summer.

And they believed to have got their hands on their man valued at €10.2million, presenting their e-mail only for them to be told it was not received.

However, unknown to them Frankfurt deliberately gave a wrong e-mail address in a bid to keep Kostic at the club.

Frankfurt have been doing poorly this season and they did not want to release Kostic who has scored 14 goals in 99 appearances for them.

Kostic who has two years remaining on his contract missed last weekend's draw against Arminia Bielefeld will now return to training with his tail between his legs now that the transfer window is closed.

Awoniyi continues impressive Bundesliga form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi maintained his high-scoring form over the weekend after inspiring his German League club Union Berlin to victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 24-year-old who recently parted ways with Liverpool for the Bundesliga outfit sealed his side's win in the 41st minute with Max Kruse claiming the assist for the goal.

Urs Fischer's men got the game off to a bright start with Niko Giesselmann breaking the deadlock in the 22nd after receiving a delivery from Genki Haraguchi.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi inspired Union Berlin to a 4-0 win over KuPS in their Europa Conference League playoffs at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The 24-year-old who recently joined the German League outfit from Liverpool scored twice and assisted one other goal in the first leg of their meeting in Finland.

It took the former youth international just seven minutes to find the back of the net and he completed his brace one minute after the half-hour mark.

Source: Legit