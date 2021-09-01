Cristiano Ronaldo slipped down to seventh position in the top ten highest-earning footballers despite making a sensational return to Man United

Paris Saint-Germain's duo Lionel Messi and Neymar occupy the number and two spots while Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez is third

Surprisingly, the likes of Man United's David de Gea and Luis Suarez are among the top-earning soccer stars

Players' recent moves in the current summer transfer window have experienced changes in the wages of football stars.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Antoine Griezmann are among the players that made big summer money moves.

Messi ended his almost 20-year romance with Barcelona to join Parsis Saint-Germain while his rival Ronaldo's second coming to Man United was fulfilled in the past week.

Ronaldo is far behind Messi and Neymar who occupy the number 1 and spots. Photo by Bertrand Guay and Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Belgian striker still had unfinished business in the Premier League as he made a mouth-watering £98million move back to Chelsea.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Right on the last day of the summer transfer, Griezmann returned to the club where his performances as a player were never criticized, Atletico Madrid.

Spanish news media outlet Marca have examined the wages of players aside their bonuses and extra pay their earn from the sport.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid players in world football

10. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - $483,000-per-week

9. David de Gea (Manchester United) - $517,000-per-week

8. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) - $531,000- per-week

7. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - $531,000-per-week

6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - $566,000-per-week

5. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - $690,000-per-week

4. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - $793,000-per-week

3. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - $793,000-per-week

2. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) -$836,000-per-week

1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain - $1,325,000-per-week

Top 5 Ronaldo goals for Man United in the Champions League

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano made a stunning return back to Manchester United after over a decade away to Real Madrid and Juventus together.

The 36-year-old left unforgettable memories at the Theatre of Dreams before leaving as he won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

Ronaldo started winning trophies since he joined United from Sporting Lisbon including his first Ballon d'Or award in 2008. CR7 is the highest goalscorer in the Champions League's history with 135 goals with 15 of them in the colours of the Red Devils, UEFA, YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng