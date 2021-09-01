Francis Uzoho’s contract with Cypriot outfit APOEL Nicosia has been terminated as announced by the club

APOEL Nicosia, based in Cyprus, have terminated the contract of 22-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Pulse reports.

The club, in their announcement, claimed that the decision followed the consent of the goalkeeper.

Uzoho spent more than a year on the sidelines after sustaining an injury on national team duties in October 2019.

Francis Uzoho in goal for Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian international returned in January 2021 to make 18 appearances for APOEL in the 2020/2021 season.

The club said in a statement via its official website:

"The company APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the completion of its cooperation with the goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after our team received financial compensation for the termination.

"APOEL still retains rights in its possible participation in the World Cup. We wish Francis good luck."

Uzoho in Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles’ technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up Uzoho and 29 others for the opening rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign.

Nigeria host Liberia in Lagos on Friday, 3rd September (Day 1) and tackle Cape Verde in Mindelo on Tuesday, 7th September (Day 2).

Franco-German Rohr has stuck largely with his dependables as the race to Qatar begins, with goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem and Leon Balogun.

Coach Gernot Rohr not scared of being sacked

Ahead of the preliminary rounds of the World Cup Qualifiers, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has delivered huge comments as regards his job with Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician is not scared of being sacked by the Nigerian Football Federation if he fails to qualify the team for Qatar 2022.

Nigeria begin their quest for qualification in Lagos on Saturday, September 4, when they take on Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that As they continue to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, the Super Eagles of Nigeria encountered mild drama at the Eko Hotel where they are camped.

Gernot Rohr has invited 30 players for the matches as Nigeria host Liberia on Friday, September 3 before traveling to Cape Verde for Match Day 2 scheduled for Tuesday, September 7.

Almost all players are already in camp as they continue to prepare for the must win fixtures.

