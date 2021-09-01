Edinson Cavani was widely linked with an exit from Man United on transfer deadline day

Edinson Cavani has confirmed he had no intention of quitting Man United on the eve of the summer transfer deadline.

Barcelona were believed to be the leading contender to land the services of the 34-year-old. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cavani was rumoured to be on the verge of leaving Old Trafford following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Mirror UK, the Uruguay international had already been linked with a stunning move to the La Liga with Barcelona.

However, the experienced forward took to Instagram just hours before the window shut on Tuesday, August 31, to confirm he will be staying with the Red Devils beyond this summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain made the announcement by sharing a photo of himself playing for Man United.

"Edinson Cavani will 100 per cent not join Barcelona on deadline day," Cavani captioned the photo accompanying it with the red circle and flexing bicep emojis.

Cavani joined the Red Devils during the summer of 2020 on a free transfer following his departure from PSG.

The forward, who had previously won the Golden Boot in both Ligue 1 and Serie A moved to Old Trafford on a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further year.

His deal at the club was extended until June 2022 in May thanks to his spectacular goalscoring form that saw him notch 15 goals.

The 34-year-old was instrumental in United's impressive campaign in the Premier League that saw them finish second behind rivals Man City.

Man United boss Solskjaer says Ronaldo will play as a striker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play as their No.9.

Man United laboured to a 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux and were lacking the presence of a natural striker in the game.

Mason Greenwood who was drafted into the position was withdrawn to the flanks and made more impact coming from the wings.

The 19-year-old scored the winner ten minutes from time to give United their second win in three matches.

Speaking after the match Solskjaer admitted that Ronaldo would solve their problems in their attack after he was asked where the 36-year-old would play in the front three.

