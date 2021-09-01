The 2021 summer transfer window closed at midnight of Tuesday, August 31, after 12 weeks of intense business deals

The Premier League summer transfer window has finally closed after 12 weeks of intriguing business that saw new players move to the English topflight.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku headline top names of new players who moved to the English topflight. Photos by Manchester United, Darren Walsh, Ash Donelon and Denis Doyle.

The window provided clubs with an opportune moment to either offload their deadwood players or strengthen their squads as they look to challenge for titles this season.

Unsurprisingly, the summer was marked with high spending, with Man City splashing £100m to land Jack Grealish in a British transfer record.

Chelsea and Man United are the other top clubs who did some decent business to land marquee signings.

While the Blues secured the signature of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, United moved with speed to intercept Cristiano Rinaldo's potential move to Man City to convince the winger to make a return to Old Trafford.

Ironically, despite being one of the EPL's biggest spenders, there has been little fanfare surrounding the Gunners' deals.

Legit.ng now takes a look at a comprehensive club-by-club list of the 2021 summer transfers:

Arsenal

IN

Ben White (Brighton, £50m)

Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid, £30m)

Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United, £24m)

Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht, £18m)

Nuno Tavares (Benfica, £7m)

Mika Biereth (Fulham, undisclosed)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna, £16m)

OUT

Joe Willock (Newcastle United, £22m)

David Luiz (released)

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, loan)

William Saliba (Marseille, loan)

Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, loan)

Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina, loan)

Zech Medley (KV Oostende, undisclosed)

Willian (released)

Mark McGuiness (Cardiff, undisclosed)

Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford, undisclosed)

Trae Coyle (FC Lausanne Sport, undisclosed)

Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan)

Jordi Osei-Tutu (Nottingham Forest, loan)

Ben Sheaf (Coventry, undisclosed)

Matt Smith (Doncaster, loan)

Tyreece John-Jules (Blackpool, loan)

Harry Clarke (Ross County, loan)

Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth, loan)

Nikolaj Moller (Vitoria Koln, loan)

Tolaji Bola (Rotherham, loan)

Deyan Iliev (SKF Sered, loan)

Levi Laing (released)

Joseph Olowu (released)

Luke Plange (released)

Jason Sraha (released)

Reiss Nelson (Feyenoord, loan)

Alex Runarsson (OH Leuven, loan)

Hector Bellerin (Real Betis, loan)

Chelsea

IN

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, £98m)

Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham, free)

Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid, loan)

OUT

Tammy Abraham (Roma, £34m)

Kurt Zouma (West Ham, £30m)

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan, £25m)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace, £18m)

Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta, £8m)

Tino Livramento (Southampton, £5m)

Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow, £4.5m)

Lewis Bate (Leeds United, £1.5m)

Myles Peart-Harris (Brentford, £1.4m)

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan, £1m)

Izzy Brown (Preston North End, free)

Marco van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven, free)

Willy Caballero (released)

Baba Rahman (Reading, loan)

Emerson Palmieri (Lyon, loan)

Tiemoue Bakayoko (AC Milan, loan)

Danny Drinkwater (Reading, loan)

Michy Batshuayi (Besiktas loan)

Billy Gilmour (Norwich City, loan)

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan)

Kenedy (Flamengo, loan)

Dujon Sterling (Blackpool, loan)

Ian Maatsen (Charlton Athletic, loan)

Armando Broja (Southampton, loan)

Jake Clarke-Salter (Coventry City, loan)

Ian Maatsen (Coventry City, loan)

Ike Ugbo (Genk, undisclosed)

Jamal Blackman (released)

Pierre Ekwah Elimby (West Ham, undisclosed)

Levi Colwill (Huddersfield, loan)

Nathan Baxter (Hull City, loan)

Charlie Wiggett (Newcastle, undisclosed)

Juan Castillo (Birmingham, undisclosed)

Dynel Simeu (Southampton, undisclosed)

Ethan Ampadu (Venezia, loan)

Liverpool

IN

Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig, £36m)

OUT

Harry Wilson (Fulham, £12m)

Marko Grujic (Porto, £10.5m)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Lyon, £9.5m)

Kamil Grabara (Copenhagen, £3m)

Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG, free)

Joe Hardy (Accrington Stanley, free)

Ben Davies (Sheffield United, loan)

Sepp van den Berg (Preston, loan)

Adam Lewis (Livingston, loan)

Leighton Clarkson (Blackburn, loan)

Paul Glatzel (Tranmere, loan)

Ben Woodburn (Hearts, loan)

Jakub Ojrzynski (Caernarfon Town, loan)

Kamil Grabara (Copenhagen, undisclosed)

Liam Millar (Basel, undisclosed)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, undisclosed)

Liam Coyle (released)

Joe Hardy (released)

Abdi Sharif (released)

Jack Walls (released)

Rhys Williams (Swansea, loan)

Sheyi Ojo (Millwall, loan)

Manchester City

IN

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa, £100m)

Kayky (Fluminense, £8.5m)

Scott Carson (Derby, free)

Metinho (Fluminense, £4.5m)

OUT

Angelino (RB Leipzig, £16m)

Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg, £11m)

Jack Harrison (Leeds, undisclosed)

Sergio Aguero (Barcelona, free)

Eric Garcia (Barcelona, free)

Joe Hodge (Wolves, undisclosed)

Adrian Bernabe (Parma, free)

Felix Nmecha (Wolfsburg, free)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan)

Ben Knight (Crewe Alexandra, loan)

Morgan Rogers (Bournemouth, loan)

Louie Moulden (Wolves, free)

James Strafford (Accrington, loan)

Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, loan)

Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln, loan)

Callum Doyle (Sunderland, loan)

Yan Couto (Braga, loan)

Morgan Rogers (AFC Bournemouth, loan)

Tommy Doyle (Hamburg, loan)

Claudio Gomes (Barnsley, loan)

Philippe Sandler (Troyes, loan)

Patrick Roberts (Troyes, loan)

Manchester United

IN

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, £73m)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, £42m)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, £19.8m)

Tom Heaton (Burnley, free)

OUT

Daniel James (Leeds, £25m)

Sergio Romero (released)

Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, loan)

Tahith Chong (Birmingham, loan)

Andreas Pereira (Flamengo, loan)

Facundo Pellistri (Deportivo Alaves, loan)

Brandon Williams (Norwich City, loan)

Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City, loan)

Ethan Laird (Swansea City, loan)

Ethan Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers, loan)

James Garner (Nottingham Forest, loan)

Nathan Bishop (Mansfield, loan)

Reece Devine (St Johnstone, loan)

Dylan Levitt (Dundee United, loan)

Will Fish (Stockport, loan)

D’Mani Mellor (Salford City, loan)

Joel Pereira (RKC Waalwijk, free)

Johan Guadagno (Copenhagen, undisclosed)

Charlie McCann (Rangers B, undisclosed)

Mark Helm (Burnley, undisclosed)

Jacob Carney (released)

Iestyn Hughes (released)

Arnau Puigmal (released)

Max Taylor (released)

Aliou Traore (released)

Tottenham

IN

Cristian Romero (Atalanta, £47m)

Bryan Gil (Sevilla, £21m + Erik Lamela)

Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta, loan)

Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, £14.5m)

OUT

Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail, £13m)

Moussa Sissoko (Watford, £3m)

Joe Hart (Celtic, £1m)

Erik Lamela (Sevilla, player exchange)

Danny Rose (Watford, free)

Paulo Gazzaniga (Fulham, free)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal, £13.5m)

Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, loan)

Troy Parrott (MK Dons, loan)

Kion Etete (Northampton, loan)

Alfie Whiteman (Degerfors IF, loan)

Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland, undisclosed)

Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United, undisclosed)

TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City, undisclosed)

George Marsh (AFC Wimbledon, free)

Kazaiah Sterling (released)

Enock Asante (released)

Chay Cooper (released)

Keenan Ferguson (released)

Rodel Richards (released)

Jack Roles (released)

Aaron Skinner (released)

Kazaiah Sterling (released)

Shilow Tracey (released)

Serge Aurier (released)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, loan)

