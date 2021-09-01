Former Nigerian star Thompson Usiyan has been confirmed dead in the United States at age of 65

The ex-Green Eagles star spent most of his career abroad while playing for the national team in the 1970s

Usiyan's death came barely two weeks after Segun Adeleke also departed this world in the same country

Nigerian football family has been thrown into mourning following the death of former attacker Thompson Usiyan at age of 65.

The family of the late footballer was said to have confirmed he died in his Redonda Beach home, California, the United States on the last day of August 2021.

Although the cause of his death remains unknown as of the time of this publication, he was however said to have died at about 12:15 p.m.

Collage of late Nigerian football star Thompson Usiyan who recently died in the United States. Credit - NASL Jerseys

Usiyan came to the limelight with the then Midwestern State academicals before he got an invitation to the senior national team.

The late striker was the leading goal scorer for the Green Eagles before he decided to leave for the United States to further his studies as reported by Sun News Online and Vanguard Nigeria.

They added that his exit then created a big vacuum in the national team until they were able to find a replacement for him.

Meanwhile, one of his teammates Dr. Felix Owolabi has expressed shock over the demise of late Usiyan saying it was a huge loss to the ex-player's family.

What former teammate said about his death

“Just two weeks ago we lost Segun Adeleke also in America and now it is Usiyen. I pray God will grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Usiyan was a delight to watch in the attack. One cannot forget his contributions in a hurry.”

