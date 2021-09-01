Hector Bellerin will be campaigning in the La Liga for the rest of the 2021/22 season after joining Real Betis on loan

The Spaniard remains one of the longest-serving Gunners players since he broke into the first team in 2013

During the period, he has made 239 appearances for the north Londoners, helping them win three FA Cups and three Community Shields

The North London club replaced him with Tahekiro Tomisayu who joined on a four-year deal from Bologna

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has completed a sensational loan move to Real Betis on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old who has just a year left on his deal with the Gunners is understood to have undergone a medical in London on Tuesday, August 31, before completing his switch to the La Liga side.

Metro UK reports the Spaniard is now expected to fly to Seville in the coming hours to link up with his new side.

Hector Bellerin will be spending the rest of the 2021/22 season with La Liga side Real Betis after departing the Emirates. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What Arsenal said after Bellerin's departure

Arsenal have since announced the departure of the 26-year-old, with the club taking time to send him best wishes. A statement on the club's website said:

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Hector the best of luck with Real Betis this season,"

Betis, the club Bellerin's father supports had initially teased fans with the arrival of the defender on social media before eventually making the transfer official.

The Spain international has been a mainstay since he broke into Arsenal's first-team back in 2013, making over 230 appearances for the club across competitions.

During that period, he helped the north Londoners win three FA Cups and three community shields.

He was yet to feature for the Gunners since the start of the new season, missing all three opening fixtures of the Premier League.

