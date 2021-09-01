Antoine Griezmann has returned to La Liga club Atletico Madrid having signed a two-year loan deal with the club

Barcelona shipped the player out following their perilous financial situation due to the impact of the pandemic

Atletico manager Diego Simeone is pleased to welcome their former player back and Los Colchoneros are billed to pay the player’s salary

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann will now play at Atletico Madrid as he returns to his former club on a two-year loan as deal was sealed on transfer deadline day.

Although there were no signs of any transfer involving the Frenchman, it took until the final day to for the Catala giants to get Griezmann off their wage bill.

Marca reports that the 30-year-old forward re-signed with Los Colchoneros on a two-year loan which holds an option to buy at the end of it.

Antoine Griezmann officially rejoins Atletico Madrid on loan. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey

Source: Getty Images

Due to their financial situation, Barcelona which earlier saw the departure of their legend Lionel Messi, have been working underground to see Griezmann also leave.

And on the other side, Atletico manager Diego Simeone has been desperate about the return of the French forward; although the details of the deal remain unclear at this juncture, GOAL reports.

Reports however suggest that Atleti will be responsible for the player’s full salary, which has been aided by the decision to allow Saul Niguez to leave for Chelsea on loan.

