Takehiro Tomiyasu has joined Premier League club Arsenal on a long term deal from Italian outfit Bologna

The Gunners made the announcement via their official website on the summer transfer window deadline day

The Japanese international defender who has left the Italian club made 63 appearances having joined in 2019

Premier League club Arsenal have announce the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu who joined the London club on a long-term deal from Serie A side Bologna, BBC Sport reports.

The 22-year-old Japanese international defender began his career back in his home country at Avispa Fukuoka, where he developed through their youth ranks before making 45 first-team appearances between 2015 and 2017.

The player moved to Europe in 2018 joining Belgian side Sint-Truiden where he played for 18 months and ended as the club’s player of the season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu joins Arsenal o long term contract. Photo: Arsenal FC

Source: Facebook

Takehiro then moved from Belgium to Italy and signed for Bologna in 2019 and became a regular started in the defense making 63 appearances in his two seasons with the Serie A side.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He has joined Premier League club Arsenal and the club’s technical director Edu said via the club website:

“We’re delighted to have signed Takehiro. We’ve been watching him for a while now and we’re pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bologna. He is an important addition to our squad.”

Team manager Mikel Arteta added:

“Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

“He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

Willian terminates his Arsenal contract

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Willian has sent a message to Arsenal fans after sealing a move to Brazilian outfit Corinthians before the close of the summer transfer window. Willian, 33, still had two years remaining on his deal with the Gunners but ultimately decided to terminate his contract to embark on a new chapter of his career.

He only played for one season at Arsenal, but his time with the Gunners was far from ideal as he struggled to establish himself under Mikel Arteta.

Conte told to avoid Arsenal job

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has sent strong warning to former Inter Milan and ex-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to avoid taking Arsenal job.

Following Arsenal’s 5-0 loss to Premier League rivals Manchester City, there is pressure on the club to sack Mikel Arteta and find a formidable replacement.

The Gunners who have lost all their opening three fixtures of the new campaign are also yet to register a goal so far.

Source: Legit