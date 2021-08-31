Argentine forward Sergio Aguero can now play for Barcelona once he returns from injury later this year

The Blaugrana were able to register their summer signing on the transfer deadline day after Busquets and Alba took pay cuts

Aguero moved to Camp Nou for free after his contract with Man City expired at the end of last season

Sergio Aguero has been given the green light to play for Barcelona this season after two of their biggest earners Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba agreed to take pay cuts.

The Argentine forward joined the Catalan club since May 2021 but the new financial fair play rules stalled his registration.

Sources reveal that Gerard Pique had to reduce his wages to allow the Camp Nou outfit to register fellow newcomers Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Rey Manaj.

Sergio Kun Aguero at the stands during Barcelona's La Liga clash vs Real Sociedad on August 15. Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

However, a similar situation has enabled the club to include the forward in their squad for the 2021-22 campaign as reported by SunSport and Sky Sports.

What Barcelona said

Meanwhile, in spite of his registration on the transfer deadline day, the former Atletico Madrid star will still wait to make his debut in November due to the muscle injury he suffered after joining Barca. An official club statement read:

"The salary reductions for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two of the four first-team captains, signed this Tuesday have allowed FC Barcelona to achieve two objectives: the registration of Sergio Aguero with the Spanish Football League (LFP) and to extend the club's limit with regards to financial fair play regulations.

"Sergio and Jordi Alba have agreed to changes in the financial terms of their contracts which included a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the remaining years.

"The gesture from the two players comes after the agreement recently signed by Gerard Pique which also allowed his teammates Memphis, Eric Garcia, and Rey Manaj to be registered with the league. As such, FC Barcelona has completed the registration of its players with the LFP."

